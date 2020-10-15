Jürgen Roelandts hangt koersfiets aan de haak

 Overslaan en naar de algemene inhoud gaan

Jürgen Roelandts zet een punt achter zijn carrière als wielrenner. “Door de huidige omstandigheden en blessures haal ik niet meer het niveau dat ik zou willen”, schrijft de voormalige Belgische kampioen uit het Dilbeekse Sint-Martens-Bodegem op Instagram.

Jürgen Roelandts komt momenteel uit voor het Spaanse Movistar Team. De 35-jarige Dilbekenaar begon op zijn twaalfde met koersen. “Aan mijn 24 seizoenen als wielrenner houd ik mooie herinneringen over”, laat Roelandts weten via sociale media. “De Belgische titel in 2008 was mijn eerste profoverwinning en ik stond op het podium van de Ronde van Vlaanderen en Milaan-San Remo”. Ook op zijn top 5-plaats op het WK in 2011 en zijn zevende plaats op de Olympische Spelen in Londen is Roelandts trots.

Op het einde van het seizoen hangt hij de koersfiets aan de haak. “Door de huidige omstandigheden en verschillende blessures haal ik het gewenste niveau niet meer”, licht Roelandts zijn beslissing toe. “De pijn tijdens de trainingen en de wedstrijden maken het ongeloofelijk zwaar, zowel fysiek als mentaal.”

 

 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming into the last part of the season, I am officially announcing my retirement from professional cycling at the end of this year. As I’m still suffering from an injured shoulder due to a crash in the BinckBank Tour I’ll unfortunately not race anymore this season. It was a tough decision to make. Especially since cycling has always been such a big part of my life. I started cycling from the age of 12, that makes 24 seasons in total. However, due to the circumstances and various injuries, I’m not able to compete at the highest level, or the level I would like to be at. I know I still have what it takes to compete at World Tour races, but training and racing with pain - day in, day out - makes it incredibly hard. Physically and mentally. Yet, I’m proud of the things I’ve achieved during my career. I raced for the best and most successful teams, was able to ride beautiful races and to compete at the highest level. I took the national jersey as my first pro win, stepped onto the podium in some of my favorite classics, like Flanders and Milan – San Remo. My top 5 and top 10 finish at the World Championships and the Olympic Games respectively are results to be proud on. I have so many people to thank: family, friends, teammates, staff members (that feel like family and friends), fans, race organizers, … Though, I want to thank my wife, Agnes, in particular for always being by my side, and my parents and sister who have supported me during my 24 years as a cyclist. I’m looking forward to spend more time with them and with my son, Arton, which wasn’t always possible in the past. I’m also looking forward to what comes next and to start a new (professional) chapter. I’m extremely grateful for all the support and very excited to see what the future holds. (Pictogram Fototoestel + @kramon_velophoto)

15/10/2020
