Jürgen Roelandts hangt koersfiets aan de haak

Jürgen Roelandts komt momenteel uit voor het Spaanse Movistar Team. De 35-jarige Dilbekenaar begon op zijn twaalfde met koersen. “Aan mijn 24 seizoenen als wielrenner houd ik mooie herinneringen over”, laat Roelandts weten via sociale media. “De Belgische titel in 2008 was mijn eerste profoverwinning en ik stond op het podium van de Ronde van Vlaanderen en Milaan-San Remo”. Ook op zijn top 5-plaats op het WK in 2011 en zijn zevende plaats op de Olympische Spelen in Londen is Roelandts trots.

Op het einde van het seizoen hangt hij de koersfiets aan de haak. “Door de huidige omstandigheden en verschillende blessures haal ik het gewenste niveau niet meer”, licht Roelandts zijn beslissing toe. “De pijn tijdens de trainingen en de wedstrijden maken het ongeloofelijk zwaar, zowel fysiek als mentaal.”