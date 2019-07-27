 Overslaan en naar de algemene inhoud gaan

Evenepoel wint in Italië

Remco Evenepoel kwam zonet als eerste over de meet in de derde rit van de Adriatica Ionica Race. De Schepdaalnaar won na een lange solo.

De 19-jarige Evenepoel verbaasde opnieuw vriend en vijand in de Adriatica Ionica Race vandaag. Na een lange vlucht alleen schreef hij de derde rit in de Italiaanse wedstrijd op z’n naam. Ploegmaat Philippe Gilbert won de pelotonsprint.

Foto: archief

 

27/07/2019
Tina Deneyer

Dilbeek
Wielrennen

