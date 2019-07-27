Evenepoel wint in Italië

De 19-jarige Evenepoel verbaasde opnieuw vriend en vijand in de Adriatica Ionica Race vandaag. Na een lange vlucht alleen schreef hij de derde rit in de Italiaanse wedstrijd op z’n naam. Ploegmaat Philippe Gilbert won de pelotonsprint.

